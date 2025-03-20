Disha Salian death case: Sanjay Raut questions timing of petition against Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut questioned the timing of the petition filed by the father of Disha Salian, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, seeking a CBI probe into the circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020.

The petitioner has appealed to the court to register an FIR against Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Disha Salian’s father Satish has alleged that his daughter was gang raped and murdered.

“I don’t know what is in the petition. But the time chosen for the petition is when the atmosphere in Maharashtra is heated over Aurangzeb. Some power is working behind the petitioner. All powers are behind them. Discussion is being created around that petition, leaving aside the Aurangzeb issue. There is no need to name the people who are behind this,” said Raut.

“The continuous efforts to defame the Thackeray family are visible through this when the Aurangzeb case has turned against the government. There was an attempt to take Aurangzeb out of the grave and release him on us. Therefore, this case has been brewing for the last four days to get rid of Aurangzeb,” alleged Sanjay Raut.

“It is not the culture of Maharashtra to throw mud on the future and career of a young leader in this way. These experiments were done on many leaders like us. Nothing came out of it,” he said.

“Who is behind this? Who has the power? We have all the information about who was moving behind this. If you are going to do politics in this way, then that politics will be a disaster for you,” he warned.

“Many such cases happen in Maharashtra and in the country. Family members and parents come forward for justice. They try to seek justice. They cooperate with the police investigation. This is a tradition. After five years, they say that there was pressure on us. How can you believe this?” he asked.

“The party has digested so many attacks and is moving forward aggressively. The party has emerged anew under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Then if we say that such graves have to be dug up, the graves of Justice Lohia and Sohrabuddin will have to be dug up, just like in Maharashtra, from Ramesh Govekar in Konkan to Ankush Rane and Satyavijay Bhisen, there are hundreds of such graves in the entire state of Maharashtra and their investigation will have to be done anew,” said Raut.

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar also suspected a conspiracy behind the filing of the petition. She also questioned why the petition was filed almost five years after the CID had investigated it and the SIT probe was underway.