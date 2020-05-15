Dist Admin Appoints Nodal Officers to Monitor Quarantine Centres of Gulf Returnees 

Spread the love



















District Administration Appoints Nodal Officers to Monitor Quarantine Centres of Gulf Returnees

Mangaluru: After detecting 15 COVID-19 positive cases out of the 176 Dubai returnees, the district administration is strictly monitoring the quarantine centres, hotels and hostels where the returnees from Dubai have been lodged.

The district administration has identified ten centres, including hotels, to quarantine returnees from the Gulf. Nodal officers have been appointed to monitor and see that those quarantined at the quarantine centres strictly follow the COVID guidelines.

The nodal officers’ name and their contact numbers are as follows:

