District Police Introduce ‘Digital Traffic System’ for Smooth Movement of Vehicles during Puttige Paryaya

Udupi: Udupi District Police Department is introducing a digital traffic and vehicle parking management system with the aim of smooth traffic movement and adequate parking system in Udupi city on the occasion of this year’s Puttige Paryaya festival.

According to this system, QR code scanners are being installed in 25 parts of the city for the convenience of the devotees who are coming to Udupi for the Paryaya festival. By scanning it, devotees can get the details of reaching Sri Krishna Math and information about the parking lot.

Dr Arun K, Udupi Superintendent of Police

Speaking to Mangalorean.com Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said that the devotees from outside the state and districts arriving in Udupi on the inner road of the city without proper information which is causing traffic problems. The police department has implemented this system to prevent traffic problems. By scanning the QR code, devotees from outside the state and districts can easily reach the designated area, he said.

The Udupi Police Department has developed a digital traffic system which will be very convenient for the devotees arriving for the Paryaya Festival. Later it can be used in other conventions as well. This system will be developed further by correcting the loopholes and feedback from the public said Dr Arun K.

The police are making elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Paryaya festival to be held from January 17 to 18.

Udupi, D.K., Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada police will be deployed for security to keep vigil on the Car Street of Sri Krishna Math and around the city. One SP, Two ASPs, Nine DYSP rank officials, 22 CPIs, 65 PSIs, 900 police staff, 2 KSRPs, and 10 DAR teams will be deployed for service for two days.

Door frame metal detectors will be installed at 9 gates of Car Street and Sri Krishna Math. The police department has already instructed the Paryaya reception committee to install additional CCTV in 65 parts of the city. Police officials have informed that the department is also thinking about keeping private drone camera surveillance in and around the city.

What will you get if you scan?

When the scanners installed in the city are scanned on the mobiles, the Public can get VVIP parking, VIP parking, car and two-wheeler parking information along with the photo.

Similarly, complete information about Paryaya procession routes, police outposts, police helplines, primary health centres, mobile toilets, places where police notices have been installed to warn the public about thieves, and barricades have been installed can be obtained from this system.



