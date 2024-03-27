‘Diverse Faiths Unite, Education Leaders of Mangalore Extend Warm Iftar Invitation’

Mangaluru: In a beautiful display of interfaith harmony and cultural solidarity, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore and President of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions, along with Dr N Vinaya Hegde Chancellor NITTE (Deemed to be University), and Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), hosted an Iftar get-together at Father Muller Convention Centre at Pumpwell Circle, Kankanady here, on March 27.

The Ifthar gathering, traditionally observed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, is a symbol of peace and inclusivity, reflecting the values of compassion and understanding shared by people of different faiths. The event provided a platform for meaningful dialogue and strengthened the bonds of friendship among the diverse communities in Mangalore.

Pro Chancellor Niite University Dr Shantharam Shetty gave an impromptu address on behalf of Dr Vinaya Hegde, a visionary leader in the field of education, who praised the efforts of the organizers in bringing people together in a spirit of unity and brotherhood. He emphasized the role of education in fostering tolerance and respect for different cultures and religions. All religions also speak of one truth, there is a God and peace is most precious.

Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, a respected figure in the academic community, reiterated the importance of interfaith dialogue in promoting peace and harmony. He emphasized the need for individuals to come together to address common challenges and build a better future for all.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, known for his commitment to promoting harmony and goodwill among people of all faiths, emphasized the importance of unity in diversity. He highlighted the need for mutual respect and understanding to build a more inclusive and harmonious society. He stressed that “Any war cannot bring peace as it sheds the blood of innocents”.

The Ifthar gathering hosted by Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha a third consecutive event earlier hosted by Dr Vinaya Hegde, and Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi served as a shining example of unity and inclusivity, inspiring all present to work towards a more harmonious and peaceful society.

Moulana Abdul Aziz Darimi, a religious scholar and teacher spoke about how during the days of Prophet Muhammad his emphasis on peace was important in community development and harmony with other faiths creating a brotherhood.

Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader spoke on upholding the love and tranquillity of neighbour to keep harmony in the community. Ifthar teaches restraint, understanding of the poor and strength of character. The whole month-long activities of the nation including Ramadan, lent Easter and Ram Navami, show the true fabric of society.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of FMCI gave the welcome address with a prayer for fraternal peace, also welcoming the hosts for the evening with a brief biography.

Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison officer FMCI compered the programme. Roy Castelino PRO Diocese of Mangalore delivered the vote of thanks. The iftar get-gather was followed by dinner.

Pics by Violet Pereira, Team Mangalorean