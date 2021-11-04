Spread the love



















‘DIWALI’- the Feast of Lights celebrated at St Aloysius College for Promoting Inter-Faith Harmony

Mangaluru: Diwali-the Feast of Lights was celebrated in a unique way with the combination of all religions, at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru on Thursday, 4 November 20231 at 3 pmm for promoting Inter-Faith Harmony. Harmony and friendliness is not just a message it has to be adopted in our everyday life. It was indeed a unique Diwali Celebrations, where all religions, Christians, Hindus and Muslims celebrated the festival of lights together.

Some holidays remind us of the values that unite humanity, and the annual Diwali Festival is one of them. Though the holiday has many interpretations, the core message is the victory of good over evil. Hindus light rows of clay lamps to celebrate the story of King Rama’s return to Ayodhya after he defeated Ravana. As seen in the Indian example, many faiths come together to celebrate Diwali for many reasons, but the common theme unites them all. In today’s complex world, the need to accommodate diversity and find common ground is as relevant as ever. The display of lights and colorful Goodu Deepas seen at homes, malls, and other places reflect “a highly inclusive, all-welcoming celebration of peace and harmony,” and that Diwali reminds us “to keep improving spiritually in this lifetime — through unity in thought, word and deed.

Deepavali is a festival of lights and togetherness. It’s the festival of unity without any caste and religious differentiations. As a lamp spreads light equally to everyone, so we must also love everyone equally. All religions teach us to be united and let us become light of love and prosperity. We need to celebrate Deepavali in such a way that it will instigate to spread peace and love in the society. We need to applaud the management, staff and students of St Aloysius College for organizing this unique Diwali Celebration with an aim to promote Inter-Faith Harmony, in order to bring peace, love and harmony in the society.

The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by Miss Anjali and Team, followed by a traditional Diwali song by Miss Nandini and Team of III B Sc. The Dramatic Association of the College staged an act to highlight the significance and importance of Diwali, and the artists also narrated their Diwali feast experiences. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the Lamp and Diyas by the dignitaries on the dais, namely– Dr Ismail N-Retired Principal, Badriya College, Mangaluru and also Secretary of Mahatma Gandhi Peace Foundation; Roy Castelino- Proprietor of Roy Constructions, and PRO of Mangaluru Catholic Diocese; Ranjan Bellapardi- Co-ordinator at Ramkrishna Mission, Mangaluru; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ -Principal, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; and Chethan Shettigar- Faculty in Dept of BBA, St Aloysius College.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ismail said, “We have to apply the ancient practices to modern times., when we give importance to “Humanity”and “Harmony”. This Diwali festival and such other events develop harmony among students, staff and others. Let us not support any activities which promote and disturb harmony. There are lots of challenges in front of us. When we lit the light today, it was not just for one or two days, but for everyday and every moment of our lives. Throughout my life I have lived in a harmonized society”.

“You should know that an education institute/college is a great place for joy and harmony, and you all are in the right college where the Jesuit priests always try to promote joy and harmony in the campus, and create a harmonious atmosphere. College is the place where there is no difference in caste, religion and gender, but only Unity. Deepavali is a celebration of humanity. Besides the religious dimension of the festival, it has a meaningful aspect of celebration of the goodness of humanity. The message of the festival is not the conquest of good over evil through violence but through goodness and humanitarian values. The ideal way of celebrating the festival of light is to share the light of joy, cooperation and brotherhood irrespective of religion, caste and creed. It should be the celebration of togetherness and humanity. I am happy to be here at this prestigious college, and may this feast of lights bring Knowledge, Happiness and Prosperity” added Dr Ismail.

Roy Castelino speaking on the occasion said, “Diwali is one of the biggest and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the globe. The message of Diwali is relevant to everyone, regardless of your faith or background: good will always prevail over evil, light over darkness and friendship over enmity. The festival signifies peace and joy- the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Although there are different reasons to celebrate Diwali, they have a common concept-new beginnings, light over darkness and good over evil. It is also interesting to note that Jews also celebrate the festival of lights, known as Hanukkah, which is celebrated for 8 days and nights starting from 8-16 December”

“For Christians, Jesus Christ had said, “I am the light of the world, whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life”. Jesus in his short life span in this world preached and practiced peace and compassion. Wherever He went he was a source of inspiration. He moved and blended with the less fortunate and deprived people of the society. He cured the sick, fed the hungry, healed the lepers, gave life to the dead, He always had a soft corner for the sinners who changed their lives lives because of his compassion. Jesus life in this world was a hope of ray for all people seeking justice and empathy. Christians follow Jesus as their role model, and his teachings” added Castelino.

Roy further said, “We should know that Christian education institutions and hospitals have contributed immensely to the society. Take the example of Saint Mother Theresa who lived with the lepers and destitute and gave them hope and new life. Similarly like Her, there are many nuns who care for the poor and sick, and run ashrams and old-age homes, thereby following in the footsteps of Jesus. We wholeheartedly believe that God will always bless the just. We believe that there is light at the end of every dark tunnel, goodwill triumph over evil and justice will be done according to their deeds”.

Castelino concluded saying, “Diwali is a time to rejoice and share our bounty. Diwali truly symbolizes the uniqueness of India- a land of diversity but holding on together as a nation. I fell proud to be a Indian. This Diwali I pray to the Almighty to root out the deadly evils in our society-Communalism, Corruption and Terrorism. Our Country will be a Heaven on Earth, if these three evils are rooted out. May the light of hope shine on our lives. On this Feast of Lights-Diwali, let us celebrate our varied characters-let the concept of India be ‘One Nation-Many difference. Come Let’s celebrate our Differences”.

Also speaking Ranjan Bellapardi said, ” Like other festivals in India, Deepavali also has 3 dimensions, namely, Religious, Economical & Spiritual. Religiously, Deepavali celebrates the death of demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna. Which symbolically tells that, we should also kill Narakasur, in the form of Ego and dark negativity, with us. In Ramayana, on the day of Deepavali,Rama returned to Ayodhya along with Sita and other. So it is the matter of celebration by lighting the lamps, even today. The festival of Deepavali has three days of ritualistic celebration, like oil bath on day one, Goddess Lakshmi Pooja on day two & Balipadyami on last day of deepavali followed by Kartika month”.

Ranjan further said, “Economically, Deepavali creates lot of monitory transaction in the market through buying New clothes, Flowers, sweets, Gifts & fireworks. Some part of the country, business class open new book of accounts on the day of Diwali. As Buddha Said ” Be a Light unto yourself “, this festival of light gives the message to remove the darkness within ourselves and become the light for oneself and for humanity. On the other hand, Deepa or Lamp symbolizes the ” Clarity ” in this way let us ignite the clarity within oneself and spread the message of harmony”.

In his presidential address Dr Fr Praveen Maris SJ said, “I am happy to note that our students after a long break due to pandemic, have shown their talents and exploring the true meaning of Diwali through songs, act and dance. We should all live in harmony and peace, and never give a chance for hate and communal tensions. Let’s celebrate Diwali with peace and love, that should be our motto. In the eyes of God we are all equal and we should never incite communal riots and hatred among different faiths. So during this Diwali season let us spread the message to love another and maintain peace throughout. Let the light of Diwali shine upon us and take away the darkness and give us peace and prosperity”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Anoop Veigas-faculty in dept of English, and the programme was compered by Miss Lakhshita B L Rai of III B Sc and Swaroop Shetty of III B Com. Registrar of College Dr Alwyn D’sa, Finance Officer Fr Vincent SJ, directors of various blocks, H R Dean Dr Dinesh Nayak, among others graced the occasion.

