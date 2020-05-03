Spread the love



















DK Journalists free of COVID-19, All 113 Reports Negative

Mangaluru: The Department of Information and Public Relations organized COVID-19 test for journalists of Dakshina Kannada district on April 29 and 30.

On April 29 COVID-19 test was held for TV and web media reporters and on April 30, videographers, photographers, print media reporters and photographers were tested for the disease.

One hundred thirteen reporters, photographers, videographers and journalists had undergone the throat swab test for COVID-19. On May 3, the district administration received COVID-19 negative reports of all the 113 media personnel.

During the test, wearing the mask was compulsory for all according to the health department. All the journalists who were present maintained social distancing and wore the mask. It is now confirmed that DK journalists are free of COVID-19.