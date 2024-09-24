DK MP Captain Brijesh Chowta Meets Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Over Delayed Higher Pension Scheme for Retired KSRTC Employees

Mangaluru: Captain British Chowta met Union Minister of State of Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in Delhi today to bring the issue of delay in implementing the higher pension scheme for retired Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees to the notice of the government.

In the letter submitted to the Hon’ble Minister of State, he expressed his deep concern regarding the delay in implementing the higher pension scheme for retired Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees as per the Supreme Court judgment dated 4th November 2022.

“This delay is causing significant financial hardship for these pensioners. The Supreme Court judgment clarified that the higher Pension Scheme applies to the employees of exempted and non-exempted establishments who completed 58 years after 1st September 2014 and retired after 2 years in the same manner as employees of regular establishments,” explained the letter.

“The delay in implementing this provision is resulting in employees paying interest on the difference in pension contribution amounts, which is an unnecessary burden,”.

He added, “There are more than 600 retired KSRTC employees in my Constituency alone who are affected by this issue. This problem extends to countless other pensioners across the Country”.

He urged the Minister to kindly direct the Central Provident Fund Commissioner to expedite the process of sanctioning higher pensions to retired KSRTC employees in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment. “This timely action will provide much-needed relief to these pensioners and ensure that they receive the benefits they rightfully deserve,” he added.