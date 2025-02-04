DK Shivakumar to visit Maha Kumbh; won’t Kharge question him, asks BJP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar will take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on February 9 and return the next day.

The Karnataka BJP, mocking Shivakumar’s proposed visit to the Maha Kumbh, asked won’t AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge question the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is close to him, had invited him to the Maha Kumbh Mela, and he is paying a visit along with his family.

Meanwhile, the BJP has criticised Shivakumar’s visit, highlighting past remarks by Congress leader and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who had questioned the significance of a holy dip in the Ganga in eradicating poverty.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, took a dig at Shivakumar, stating on Tuesday: “As soon as D.K. Shivakumar takes a dip in the Ganga, will all his sins be washed away?”

Mocking further, he said: As soon as KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar takes a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela, will poverty be eradicated in Karnataka? Won’t Kharge Saheb (AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge) question this now?”

Shivakumar is known for his strong religious beliefs and frequent temple visits. He has visited ‘Shakti Peeths’ in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as historic temples in North India.

His participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela has gained political significance, as sources close to him suggest that he is seeking divine blessings to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The BJP has pointed out that the power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar is nearing its transition period, hinting at an internal tussle within the Congress for the Chief Minister’s post.



