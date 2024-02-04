DMK election manifesto panel to tour TN from Monday



Chennai: The DMK election manifesto committee will tour Tamil Nadu from Monday till February 23.

The yatra is to elicit the views of the general public before finalising on the party manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, in a statement on Sunday said the manifesto committee will meet people from all sections of the state.

He also said that this would include educationists, fishermen, agriculturists, small entrepreneurs, migrant workers, industrialists, students, doctors,engineers, Chartered Accounts, lawyers and people from all walks of life.

The 11-member committee will tour Thoothukudi on Monday.

The statement from the DMK president‘s office said the committee will tour Tuticorin on February 5 and Kanniyakumari on February 6.

The statement said that before the panel arrives in these cities, their campaign will be advertised in local newspapers and the respective district secretaries will make arrangements of the venue for people to submit petitions.

It may be noted that DMK has put pressure on its cadres to win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) won 38 of the 39 seats. The lone seat it lost was in Theni where senior Congress leader and former minister EVKS Elangovan lost to O.P. Raveendranathan of the AIADMK.