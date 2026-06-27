DMK slams appointment of Karnataka native Venkataraman as TN‘s Special Representative in Delhi

Chennai: The appointment of Karnataka native Venkataraman as the Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi has triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition DMK, with senior party MPs A. Raja and Tiruchi Siva questioning both the decision and its political implications.

The Tamil Nadu Government recently issued an order appointing Karnataka native Venkataraman, the producer of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s film ‘Jananayagan’, as its Special Representative in the national Capital.

According to the government order, he will hold the post for a period of one year from the date of assuming office.

The appointment has drawn criticism from several political leaders, with the DMK demanding an explanation from the government over the choice.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, in a post on X, described the appointment as “surprising and shocking,” noting that Venkataraman is from Karnataka.

He questioned whether the newly appointed representative would firmly safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests, particularly on the contentious Mekedatu dam project proposed by Karnataka across the Cauvery river.

Siva recalled that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had categorically stated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that his government would never permit the Mekedatu dam, arguing that it would adversely affect irrigation and the livelihood of farmers in the Cauvery delta region.

In this context, he said, the government owes the people a clear explanation and assurance that Tamil Nadu’s interests would remain fully protected despite the appointment.

Senior DMK leader and MP, A. Raja, also launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of departing from principles of transparency and good governance.

In a strongly worded statement, Raja alleged that influential individuals were being rewarded with positions while experienced policymakers and public representatives were being sidelined.

Using a series of sarcastic remarks, Raja questioned the government’s priorities and concluded with a sharp jibe at the ruling dispensation’s promise of “change.”

“‘Change’ seems to have a pleasant fragrance. Are we expected to hold our noses, or should we remove the foul smell? Long live democracy,” Raja said, in an apparent swipe at the government’s decision.

The appointment has now become the latest political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu, with the Opposition seeking greater clarity on the role of the Special Representative and the rationale behind the government’s decision to appoint a Karnataka native to represent the State’s interests in New Delhi.