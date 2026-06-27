Rajasthan: Muharram observed with solemnity, major tragedy averted in Jaipur as fire breaks out in historic ‘Quraishiyan Ka Taziya’

Jaipur: A major tragedy was averted during Muharram processions in Jaipur on Friday night after a fire broke out in the dome of the historic ‘Quraishiyan Ka Taziya’ at Badi Chaupar.

The incident occurred late on Friday night, triggering panic among devotees and spectators as flames engulfed the upper portion of the Taziya during the procession.

According to preliminary information, the blaze was triggered when a spark from fireworks being burst during the procession landed on the decorative dome of the Taziya, setting it on fire.

Eyewitnesses said the flames spread rapidly across the upper section, prompting immediate intervention by security personnel and emergency teams deployed at the venue.

Fire brigade personnel, already stationed at Badi Chaupar as part of Muharram security arrangements, rushed to the spot and quickly brought the blaze under control before it could spread further.

Their prompt response prevented the fire from reaching the large crowd or nearby structures, averting what could have turned into a major accident.

The district administration had deployed fire tenders, police personnel and emergency response teams at key locations along the Muharram procession route. Officials said the advance deployment of emergency services played a crucial role in ensuring the situation was brought under control within minutes. No injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

The procession resumed after the situation was normalised, and officials confirmed that the fire was extinguished without any major damage beyond the affected portion of the Taziya.

Meawnhile, Muharram was observed with solemnity and devotion across state on Friday as thousands of devotees commemorated the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and the martyrs of Karbala. Tazias, symbolic replicas of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, were installed at various locations across the state, where people gathered throughout the day to offer prayers and floral tributes.

In Jodhpur, a fair-like atmosphere prevailed around the tazias, with devotees from the Muslim community visiting in large numbers. Sweets were offered as niyaz, while sharbat was served at community stalls. Traditional dishes, including haleem, were also prepared and distributed among visitors.

According to Ustad Haji Hameem Baksh, President of the Muharram Ekta Committee, around 27 tazias were installed at prominent locations, including Moti Chowk, Lakhara Bazaar, Umed Chowk, Golnadi, Gulzarpura, Khanda Phalsa, Niyariyon Ka Mohalla, Ishaqiya School, Shahon Ka Baas, Masuriya, Khetanadi and Sursagar Kabir Nagar.