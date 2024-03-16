Do not allow Cong to open account in Karnataka, says PM Modi on Lok Sabha polls

Kalaburagi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the voters of Karnataka not to let the Congress open its account in the state in the parliamentary elections.

Addressing a massive gathering in Kalaburagi on Saturday, PM Modi stated that the BJP wanted to turn Karnataka into a hub for agriculture and industry.

“This is Modi’s guarantee. If you want Modi’s guarantee, no matter what conspiracy, or strategy the Congress might come up with, they should not open their account in Karnataka. When you go to the polling station, press the Lotus button and ensure the victory of the BJP,” he underlined.

Making an indirect reference to AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks, the PM stated, “Your own leader said in Parliament ‘abki baar Modi ki sarkar’. I can understand the anger and the outburst against the Congress government here. The Congress is such a party, that no matter which form they come in, their work doesn’t change. That’s why the people of Karnataka have awakened.”

“For any government to lose hope in such a short period after coming to power means that the people have come to know the truth. People sometimes think they should be given a chance, but they won’t change,” the PM stated.

He added that there was no law and order in Karnataka, anti-socials were getting support, there was fear among the people and the Congress was busy with its own agenda.

He charged, “The Koel might lose its black colour but the Congress will not stop corruption. For those who carry out dynastic politics, corruption is oxygen. Without corruption they can’t even take a breath.”

He said that they issued big slogans before the polls and after the elections, they filled their pockets and Karnataka had become an ATM for the family and the party.

“The hard-earned money of Kannada people is supplied to fill a few pockets and treasury. There is anarchy in the state,” the PM said.

He said the situation in Karnataka was turning worse. “The Congress assured free power, but due to power shortage, the farmers were saying that the pump sets were not functioning. The farmers have been cheated further.”

“The Modi government at the Centre had given 55 lakh farmers allowances and the previous BJP government in Karnataka added Rs 4,000 to it. The Congress government has stopped it now,” PM Modi stated.

“Looting by the government is so much that there is no money for small development work. MLAs have been told that there is no money. Under these circumstances, can the Congress govern? Can it carry out welfare activities in the state? Can it fulfil dreams?” the PM questioned.

“The Congress has come to know that it can never come to power again and indulged in looting. Will you (people) allow them to loot? It is necessary that your voice should reach Parliament. The BJP MPs are the protective layer that will prevent corruption.

“Let every move of the Congress government reach me and during the tenure of Modi, no one will dare to loot. This servant is praying before you, ensure the victory of the BJP in all seats,” PM Modi stated.

“I have always respected the identity of Karnataka. I spoke about democratic principles in foreign countries taught by Basavanna. Anubhava Mantapa is the inspiration behind the idea of naming Bharat Mantapam where the G20 Summit was also held. The respect of Karnataka has gone up,” the PM explained.

“Under the Ayushman Yojana in Karnataka, 80 lakh people were given free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. For 75 lakh houses, water connections were given. More than 40 lakh LPG connections were given. Thousands of crores of funds were given to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board when the BJP was in power. The farmers who grew Tur Dal were given good prices for their harvest. Rs 6,000 crore were released for the Kalaburagi-Raichur 6-lane greenfield highway. To ensure good railway connectivity, between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru a Vande Bharat train was started. A 110 km stretch of Kalaburagi-Bidar railway line in the Humnabad-Gulbarga section was laid. This is the first railway line after Independence in this region,” PM Modi stated.

He stated that a textile park coming up in Kalaburagi would open up opportunities for lakhs of people.

The PM stated that for two days, he had been touring four states in South India and everywhere the people were looking to the BJP with great hope.