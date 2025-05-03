Doctors from Multiple Specialties at KMC Hospital Team up to Save Patient from Life-Threatening Aortic Leak

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalore, saved the life of Mr. Shetty (name changed) who was battling with critically rare and fatal abdominal aortic dissection with an aneurysm leak. What seemed like a stomach issue turned out to be something much more dangerous — a massive, life-threatening leak in his main blood vessel, the aorta. This ground-breaking procedure was led by Dr. M. N. Bhat, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, alongside Dr. Keerthiraj, Interventional Neuro-Radiologist; Dr. Madhav Kamath, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon; Dr. Ashok Bhat, Nephrologist; Dr. Sathyanarayan, Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon; and Dr. Sunil, Anaesthetist.

On the morning of April 15th, Mr. Shetty rushed into the emergency room with severe stomach pain and uncontrollable vomiting. Dr. M. N. Bhat immediately requested an emergency abdominal ultrasound and CT scan, which revealed an abdominal aortic dissection with an aneurysm actively leaking blood into the pelvis. The situation rapidly worsened as the patient’s blood pressure plummeted, leading to acute kidney failure and paralytic ileus. Abdominal aortic leaks of this nature are among the most fatal emergencies in medicine, with a near 100% mortality rate if not treated immediately. Survival often depends on minutes, making rapid intervention critical.

Speaking about this extraordinary case, Dr. M. N. Bhat, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at KMC Hospital in Mangalore, said, “A leaking aortic aneurysm is a rapidly fatal condition with very little time to act. Recognizing the urgency, we identified that a special large-sized stent graft was required to seal the leak, something not available at short notice in most cities.”

Dr. Keerthiraj, Interventional Neuroradiologist at KMC Hospital Mangalore, added, “This case was extremely challenging due to the patient’s critical instability. Precision, speed, and teamwork were crucial. Endovascular techniques have revolutionized the management of such life-threatening vascular emergencies.”

The multidisciplinary team was quickly mobilized, and an emergency endovascular stenting procedure was performed overnight, lasting over four hours. The leak was successfully sealed, and the aneurysm was secured with the stent grafts. Over the following days, with intensive supportive care, Mr. Shetty gradually stabilized and was eventually discharged in good health.

Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Mangalore commented, “We are immensely proud of our team’s expertise and prompt action that led to saving a life under such critical circumstances. This achievement highlights KMC Hospital’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge emergency and vascular care to our patients.”

This successful intervention marks a significant milestone for KMC Hospital, Mangalore, demonstrating its readiness and capability to handle even the rarest and most critical vascular emergencies with exceptional skill and collaboration.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for many patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.



