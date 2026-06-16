Don’t limit your services to urban centres, Karnataka CM urges new medical graduates

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday urged newly graduated medical professionals not to limit their services to urban centres.

Addressing the 28th Annual Convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) at the GKVK campus here, he said: “India is at a turning point in social and technological transformation. Medical education and healthcare have witnessed remarkable advancements. However, healthcare services must also reach rural areas. By serving villages and smaller towns, you can help reduce the migration of people to cities in search of medical treatment.”

Shivakumar appealed them to uphold the trust reposed in them by society, describing doctors as “visible gods” who play a crucial role in people’s lives.

People approach doctors with immense faith during their most difficult moments, and medical professionals must strive to preserve that trust through dedicated service, he said.

The Chief Minister, who also joined the Governor in conferring degrees on graduating students, said the medical profession presents constant challenges and intense competition. Drawing from his international travels, he noted that Indian doctors, particularly those from Karnataka, are serving in some of the world’s most prestigious hospitals.

“There is no match for the quality of medical education and healthcare professionals produced here. The talent, commitment, service and professional standards of doctors trained in Karnataka are recognised globally,” he said.

Emphasising the need for equitable healthcare access, Shivakumar urged graduates not to limit their services to urban centres.

The Chief Minister also expressed support for campaigns aimed at creating a drug-free India, Karnataka, and educational campuses. He praised Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for his leadership of the department, saying he had brought an unprecedented level of discipline and commitment to the sector.

Shivakumar said the strength of a university lies not in the number of students or degrees awarded but in the quality of its faculty.

“Teachers must serve as guides and role models for students and inspire research and innovation. The Karnataka government remains committed to providing all necessary support to the university,” he said.

Describing the occasion as his first address after assuming office as Chief Minister, Shivakumar reflected on his own journey.

“I was born a farmer, became an entrepreneur by profession, an educationist by choice, and a politician by interest,” he said.

He highlighted that RGUHS is among the largest health sciences universities in the country, with 1,044 affiliated colleges and lakhs of students pursuing higher education under its umbrella.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka produces approximately 72,000 healthcare graduates annually, including 13,940 doctors, making it one of the largest contributors to the global healthcare workforce.

“Karnataka has emerged as a hub of talent not only in information technology but also in healthcare. The state has 72 medical colleges, more than any other state in India. Doctors and nurses trained here are serving across the world,” he said.

He noted that Bengaluru is home to around 26 lakh IT professionals and has become a global centre for innovation and skilled manpower.

Shivakumar described RGUHS as a pillar of Karnataka’s healthcare ecosystem and recalled the vision of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, after whom the university is named.

“Rajiv Gandhi believed education was a powerful tool for creating social equality. Over the last three decades, this university has produced nearly eight lakh graduates. Its fundamental objective has been to provide healthcare services to all sections of society,” he said.

Sharing a personal anecdote, the Chief Minister said he could not complete his degree during his youth because he entered politics as a student. He eventually earned his degree from the University of Mysore in 2008 at the age of 47.

“I had served as a minister earlier, but the joy of receiving my degree was unmatched. Today, by God’s grace, I have the opportunity to serve all of you. History repeats itself. You are graduates today, and a bright future lies ahead. The world is looking towards us. Thank you for choosing this noble profession. May you pursue your goals with ideals and determination and achieve great success in life,” he said.



