K’taka HC expresses concern over granting of bail to Lingayat seer in POCSO case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday expressed deep concern over a lower court granting bail to prominent Lingayat seer Vachananda Swamiji, describing the development as “shocking.”

The Davanagere District Court had previously granted anticipatory bail to the seer on April 21 in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The petition challenging this decision was filed by the victim’s mother.

The seer faces allegations of abusing children and committing atrocities against them at his mutt.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order, observing that the lower court had inexplicably granted anticipatory bail even before the formal police complaint was registered. The bench remarked that the manner in which the bail was granted was highly inappropriate at the outset, especially given the gravity of the POCSO sections invoked against him.

The High Court has issued a notice to the accused seer and adjourned the matter to June 23.

Earlier, children residing at the mutt had alleged verbal abuse and harassment by the seer. Following these allegations, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the premises. Subsequently, the mother of one of the victims lodged a formal complaint.

The police have since investigated the case, questioned the seer and conducted medical examinations. Fearing arrest after the case was registered on April 21, the seer had moved the district court within the jurisdiction, which granted him anticipatory bail with conditions.

It is noted that the accused, Vachanananda Shree, has already been summoned to the police station and interrogated twice. Amidst this, the Investigation Officer of the POCSO case against Vachanananda Shree has been suddenly transferred. The transfer, which occurred in the middle of an active investigation, sparked debate.

Davanagere SP H.T. Shekar issued an order abruptly transferring PSI Manjula of the Harihara Rural Police Station, who was leading the POCSO case investigation against Vachanananda Shree.

It is alleged that the office-bearers of the Harihara Panchamasali Peetha Trust submitted a complaint to a senior IPS officer, claiming that the case was not being investigated properly. Based on this complaint, the senior IPS officer reportedly instructed the SP to change the investigation officer. Acting on these instructions, Davanagere SP H.T. Shekar transferred PSI Manjula. In her place, PSI Jayarathnamma from the Azad Nagar Police Station in Davanagere has been appointed, and the official order has been released.