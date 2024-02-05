‘Don’t Overuse Mobile Phones & Don’t Overspeed on 2-Wheelers’-73-year-old Cyclist on a Mission tells Youth

‘Don’t Overuse Mobile Phones & Don’t Overspeed on 2-Wheelers’- 73-year-old Cyclist Ramesh Poojary from Hukkeri Taluk of Belagavi Urges Youngsters during awareness Campaign/Mission during his pitstop at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, Mangaluru after completing 500 km

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City has become a destination for many cyclists on a mission to spread awareness on various issues on their long journey before they accomplish their successful journey. Just a couple of days ago Team Mangalorean had interacted with a young German couple who were on a bicycle tour exploring the goodness that other countries had to offer, including India, and had had a pitstop in Mangaluru where Team Magalorean had interacted with them and had published their article.

And here we have a Septuagenarian 73-year-old RAMESH POOJARY who after cycling nearly 500 km for a good cause from Sankeshwar in the Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi had stopped by at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple with a mission. His awareness campaign aimed at educating people about the risks of children using mobile phones excessively and highlighting the dangers of overspeeding by the younger generation on two-wheelers. Poojary completed his cycling journey from Sri Raghavendra Math in Belagavi to Mangaluru, fulfilling his dream of meeting former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary, along the way.

Ramesh Poojary being felicitated by Kudroli Temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Poojary who is also a bicycle stunt artist said, “I have been living with my bicycle for the past 50 years. For me, the bicycle is everything and I have pedalled to Bengaluru from Belagavi twice. Several VIPs and my fans have been encouraging me to continue the passion that I pursue, Since age is catching up, I have stopped demonstrating stunts, but continue to be a cyclist to keep my passion

Recalling his previous journey, Poojary said he had pedalled from Sankeshwar to Bengaluru when actor Puneeth Rajkumar died in 2021. “Though it was raining continuously, I did not discontinue then and completed the journey in eight days. Again, I went to Bengaluru pedalling my bicycle on another occasion,” he said. The committee of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple accorded him a Warm reception during his visit, and even though he has discontinued his stunts. Poojary has still kept his passion for cycling alive. Instead of keeping myself idle at home, I began cycling to Mangaluru from Tilak Chowk Raghavendra Math in Belagavi on 26 January 2024. I will return to Belagavi by pedalling my bicycle.”

Temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj said it is praiseworthy that a 73-year-old man is pedalling his bicycle only to spread good messages to society. People like him should be honoured for their enthusiasm,” Ramesh Poojary also said, “It is sad to note that youngsters are too much glued to their mobile phones, that they never try to mix or interact with adults, rather than busy browsing through their mobile phones. Many of these youngsters can’t even spell a simple word, since they always depend on the internet for spelling or answers. Yet another thing is that many youngsters don’t think of their lives when they ride two-wheelers. They are putting their lives in danger, and ignore their parents’ warnings to ride under the speed limit and in a safe manner”.