Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal Inaugurates Renovated and Advanced Emergency Facility at KMC Hospital

Mangalore: KMC Hospital Mangalore, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle inaugurated its renovated and advanced Emergency department on December 19, 2024, with Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., officiating the event. This marks a major milestone in enhancing emergency care for the region. The development underscores KMC Hospital’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art emergency services, ensuring timely and high-quality care for all patients in need.

The renovated Emergency Department is equipped with a state-of-the-art facility, and a team of emergency doctors along with experienced staff to handle all types of adult & child emergencies. The department follows best practices in Triage protocols, ensuring efficient and timely care for patients. This advanced facility includes a 15-bed emergency room, emergency pediatric care, and a dedicated team for the management of stroke, cardiac emergencies, and trauma. The department is backed by comprehensive radiology services and a Stat Lab for point-of-care for immediate diagnosis.

The department also provides 24/7 Ambulance service (Manipal Ambulance Response Services), with paramedics trained to handle medical emergencies during transportation, ensuring critical care before the patient even arrives at the hospital. Nurses are also trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), providing support for all types of medical and surgical emergencies.

Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd (MHEPL), said, “The renovation of this Emergency facility is a testament to our unwavering commitment to provide the best possible care for our community. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team, we are equipped to handle any emergencies effectively and promptly.”

Dr. Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, HOD – Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital Mangalore, added, “The newly renovated emergency department is now fully equipped to manage medical and surgical emergencies around the clock. Our highly trained team and advanced services will ensure that patients receive the best possible care during critical times. A good emergency department with modern facilities and trained clinicians is the need of the hour for any quaternary care centre. It is advisable to go to such centres during emergencies to make the best use of the golden hour available to save lives.”

Shri Bopanna K P, Airport Manager Go Indigo stated “A full-fledged emergency centre is the need of the hour especially when we get to hear about the increasing number of road accidents, work hazards, stroke and heart emergencies in young adults, as well as child emergencies.”

Shri Sudhir Kumar Dixit, CEO Gail Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd said “The current increase in emergency cases in the city highlights the pressing demand for prompt and specialized medical care. This department stands as a testament to the hospital’s commitment to saving lives, ensuring that every patient in critical need receives timely and efficient treatment. Let us remember that investing in healthcare infrastructure is not just about buildings and technology—it’s about strengthening the lifeline of our community.”

Shri Praveen Kumar, Deputy General Manager State Bank of India said “In recent years, Mangalore has emerged as a hub for tourism, attracting patients from across the borders. With this growth comes a greater responsibility to ensure we provide world-class emergency care to both residents and visitors alike. This facility is not just a testament to medical excellence, but also a commitment to saving lives and strengthening Mangalore city’s reputation as a leader in healthcare.”

Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Mangalore, emphasized, “The inauguration of our renovated Emergency Department is a significant step towards enhancing access to high-quality healthcare. The 24×7 Emergency facility is manned by a team of qualified and experienced doctors and staff who ensure timely medical intervention, along with 24×7 critical Services, Radiology Services, Laboratory Services and Medical Store.”

KMC Hospital’s upgraded Emergency Medicine Department is a vital addition to the hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive, life-saving care, ensuring the well-being of both urban and rural populations in the region.