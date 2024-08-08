Dr Jostol Pinto Achieves Dual Milestones in Cardiology Research and Publication

Mangaluru: Dr Jostol Pinto, Associate Professor of Cardiology at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) and an Interventional Cardiologist has marked two significant academic achievements this month.

Dr Jostol Pinto co-authored a chapter titled “Role of Bisoprolol in Tachyarrhythmia with Heart Failure” in the international cardiology textbook Advances & Revolutions in Heart Failure (ARHF), First Edition, published in 2024. This publication, his eighth chapter contribution in a textbook of Cardiology since joining FMMC, has been added to the institution’s Central Library.

In addition, Dr Jostol Pinto co-authored an original research article titled “Correlation of Urinary Human Heart Fatty Acid Binding Protein with the Conventional Cardiac Marker of STEMI” published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Disease Research. The study aimed to analyze the correlation between urinary and serum levels of human heart-type fatty acid-binding protein (HH-FABP) with traditional cardiac markers in patients with ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).

The management of FMMC, including Director FMCI Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and Administrator FMMC Fr Ajith B. Menezes, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr Jostol Pinto for his outstanding contributions to cardiology research and education.