Dr M.B. Boralingaiah appointed new IGP of Western Range

Mangaluru: Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah has been appointed as the new IGP of Western Range.

The erstwhile IGP Amith Singh has been transferred by the government with immediate effect as IGP of Southern Range Mysuru.

Dr M.B. Boralingaiah is an IPS officer of the 2008 batch. He was earlier serving as IGP of Southern Range Mysuru.