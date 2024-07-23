Dr M Vijayakumar Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya released International book ‘Explore the Systemic Applications of Saliva-Diagnostics’

Mangaluru: The international book titled ‘Explore the Systemic Applications of Saliva-Diagnostics’ edited by Dr Nivedita L. Rao, Professor, Dept. of Biochemistry, Yenepoya Medical College (YMC), was formally released by Dr M Vijayakumar, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) at Deralakatte, Mangalore Campus. The book has been published by Cambridge Scholars Publishing, United Kingdom, and is co-edited by Dr Sadaf Ali, an alumni of YMC. Dr Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), released the weblink to the book.

The multidisciplinary book is focused on the recent applications of advanced technology-based saliva diagnostics for systemic diseases, including cancer, viral infection, cardiovascular disease, psychiatric conditions, and diabetes. It offers an interesting array of facts and research gaps for readers, including clinicians, academicians, researchers, and students, to delve into. The program included book excerpt-reading, the vice chancellor’s remarks on the book, and on-table and online interactions.

Dignitaries Dr Aswini Dutt, Dean-Academics, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Abdul Rehman, Former Vice Chancellor of Kannur and Calicut Universities, Dr M. S. Moosabba, Principal-Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Abhay Nirgude, Dean-Faculty of Medicine, Dr Rekha P.D., Director-Yenepoya Research Centre, Dr Khalida Adnan, Group Director-Laboratory Yenepoya Group of Hospitals, Dr Ashwini Shetty, Director-Directorate of Extension and Outreach Activities, Mr Rajesh Karkera, Director-IT, Dr Bhagya Sharma, Deputy Director-Yenepoya Centre for Environmental Studies, Dr Shaheen B. Sheikh, HoD Biochemistry, and Dr Anil Kakunje, HoD Psychiatry were present at the event.

Faculty members, postgraduates of the Biochemistry department, and student representatives attended the program organized by Dr Nivedita L. Rao.