Dr Ramesh Bhat M-of Father Muller Medical College Honored with a Lifetime Award

Mangaluru: Dr Ramesh Bhat M, Professor of Dermatology and Head of Research of Father Muller Medical College was honored with Prof Kandhari Foundation Lifetime Achievement award during DERMACON 2024 at Hyderabad held from Feb 22-24.

Dr Bhat has served as National President of IADVL ( Indian Association of Dermatologists Venereologists and Leprologists) in 2018. He was also the first Indian elected as International Director of International League of Dermatological Societies from 2019-23.