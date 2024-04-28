Dr Shantharam Shetty Inaugurates State-of-the-art Commercial Project INLAND BUSINESS PARK

Mangaluru: The Iconic state-of-the-art commercial project ‘INLAND BUSINESS PARK‘ by IN-LAND Builders was inaugurated at Bejai Main Road here, on April 28.

This Iconic state-of-the-art commercial project INLAND BUSINESS PARK was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Shantharam Shetty, Chairman of Tejasvini Hospital and SSIOT along with Siraj Ahamed, Chairman & Managing Director of the Inland Group and Directors Er Meraj Yusuf, and Ar Wahaj Yusuf. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA (Mangalore South Constituency), Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Mayor, Mangalore City Corporation, and CA S S Nayak, Past Chairman, ICAI, were also present.

The program began with an invocation. Managing Director Wahaj Yusuf welcomed the gathering. Chairman Siraj Ahmed delivered the keynote address and said, “The Commercial building INLAND BUSINESS PARK is located on Bejai Main Road, near Bharat Mall, KSRTC Main Bus Terminus, and a myriad of big business establishments, Inland Business Park will be an iconic commercial address in Mangalore. The plush business premises are well suited for big brand showrooms; offices of multi-national companies; clinic space and diagnostic centers for prominent doctors; bank branches; health, fitness, and training centers; mega brand food chains; and a host of other new-age businesses”.

Addressing the gathering Dr Shantharam Shetty said, “I consider it a privilege to inaugurate this very prestigious project ‘INLAND Business Park’. I thank Siraj and his sons for inviting me here. I have spent 65 years of my life in Mangalore. Mangalore has given me vision, Mangalore has given me whatever I asked for, and whatever I craved for and Mangalore has given me everything. Mangalore has a population of only 8 lakhs. 10 years ago the population was 7.2 lakhs. Mangalore is the hub of education and has 7 medical colleges”.

Marketing Head of INLAND Ullas briefed on the project and said, “Inland Business Park offers 65 commercial spaces of the highest quality and latest design. Two major highlights of the building will be its ample parking space and enhanced power provision with 100% DG backup. Also among the modern amenities provided are, 24-hour CCTV-based security, the latest fire-fighting system, wide corridors with granite flooring, and two automated elevators with Automatic Rescue Devices. A spacious Italian marble lobby, which is the first of its kind in Mangalore, adds to the grand appearance of the building. The lobby also houses an artistic CAFE which is another unique feature of the building”.

Inland Business Park also boasts of a futuristic identity signage board, energy-efficient lighting for common areas, AC and internet point provisions, façade glazing, and very spacious washrooms on every floor as well as additional provision for individual washrooms within the premises. Customers can choose office spaces from 345 sqft to 1010 sqft, with provision to combine adjoining spaces for bigger requirements.

The second and third floors of the building are devoted to the medical fraternity such as doctors’ clinics, diagnostic centers, labs, and pharmacies. Currently, there is a big vacuum for medical facilities in Bejai. Most of the reputed doctors are located in the Falnir/Balmatta/Highland area where there is a severe shortage of parking. By offering spacious clinic premises with adequate parking, In-land is fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the medical fraternity for modern infrastructure. Several commercial spaces in the building have already been sold and prospective buyers would do well to make their choices expeditiously.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur speaking on the occasion said, “Under the smart City project many development works are going on in Mangalore and Builders have contributed a lot to the development of Mangalore. Today Siraj Ahmed dedicated a beautiful building INLAND Business Park to Mangalore. In 1986, after coming back from the Gulf, Siraj established his First Company under the banner of Inland Real Estate at Hampankatta. In 1995, he started his first Construction Project ‘Embassy Plaza‘, a Commercial and Residential complex in Mangaluru. Later, he extended his business in Puttur and Bengaluru. Business Park is a state-of-the-art building. Siraj and his two sons have contributed a lot to the development of Mangalore city and I wish them well to continue their good work”.

CA S S Nayak and MLA of Mangalore South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath also spoke on the occasion. Managing Director Mehraj delivered the vote of thanks. Roshel Fernandes compered the program.