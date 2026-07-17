‘Dream of India receiving its first hydrogen train about to come true’: PM Modi on historic launch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is set to achieve a major milestone in sustainable transportation with the launch of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train, calling it a significant step towards a self-reliant India and sustainable development.

Sharing his message on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, the dream of India receiving its first hydrogen train is about to come true. This is a very significant day in the direction of self-reliant India and sustainable development. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone associated with this.”

The Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit quote, highlighting the importance of dedication and determination while pursuing major goals. He wrote that “Whether a task is great or small, whatever a person wishes to accomplish should be carried out with complete dedication and renewed enthusiasm; this is the one quality that ought to be learned from a lion.” (translated from Sanskrit)

The launch of the hydrogen-powered train marks a major advancement in India’s efforts to adopt cleaner energy solutions in the transport sector. The project reflects the country’s focus on technological innovation, self-reliance and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind, Haryana, marking India’s entry into a select group of nations exploring hydrogen technology for cleaner rail transportation.

The hydrogen train, which will operate between Jind and Sonipat, is considered a major achievement for Indian Railways as it reflects the national transporter’s commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and sustainable mobility. The initiative also supports India’s clean energy ambitions and its long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The introduction of the hydrogen-powered train places India among a limited group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, that are exploring hydrogen-based rail transportation. Since the technology is still at a developing stage, only a small number of nations are currently operating or testing hydrogen-powered rail systems, according to an official statement.

The Jind-Sonipat route has been selected for the pilot operation of the hydrogen train, with the project expected to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen as an alternative clean fuel for future railway networks.