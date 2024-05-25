Driver killed after autorickshaw falls into overflowing stormwater drain in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: An autorickshaw driver was killed after his three-wheeler fell into an overflowing stormwater drain amid heavy rains at Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Friday (May 24) night.

Police gave his name as Deepak Acharya, 42, from Kottara Chowki. The incident took place at about 11 p.m. when the driver was returning home after dropping a passenger. He was alone in the vehicle when it fell. The driver probably did not notice the drain as the water from the drain was overflowing on the road and Mangaluru City Corporation had not erected any curb on the edge of the road as a safety measure to distinguish the drain and the road. The drain passed under Tiruvu Road near Yamuna Paradise Apartment. The vehicle with the driver drowned.

Urwa Police have registered a case under Section 304 A of the IPC against concerned officials of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) due to whose fault, the incident allegedly occured, police said.