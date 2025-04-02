Drones to monitor illegal mining activities: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister said on Wednesday that drones and modern technology will be used for real-time monitoring of illegal mining activities in the state and also called for aerial photography and videography to strengthen enforcement measures.

He said a joint task force will also be formed at the headquarters level for surprise inspections, adding that pending cases related to illegal mining will be expedited to accelerate preventive action.

Sharma has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to curbing illegal mining through stringent measures.

“Surprise joint campaigns will be launched to ensure strict action against the mining mafia,” he said during a review meeting on illegal mining at the Chief Minister’s residence.

He emphasised that government officials must prioritise state interests and fulfill their duties with full dedication, and also highlighted Rajasthan’s rich mineral resources, which provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people and significantly contribute to state revenue.

He stressed the need for efficient resource management and revenue enhancement, directing officials to set clear targets for action.

The Chief Minister instructed the mining department to take decisive action against illegal mining in coordination with the police, district administration, forest, and transport departments.

District collectors were urged to enforce the law strictly to create a deterrent effect on illegal miners. Regular monitoring of district-level SIT meetings and daily reporting were also mandated.

To enhance surveillance, Sharma directed the use of drones and modern technology for real-time monitoring of illegal mining activities.

He also called for aerial photography and videography to strengthen enforcement measures.

The Chief Minister further advocated for the promotion of M-Sand as a sustainable alternative to gravel under the state’s M-Sand policy.

Encouraging the establishment of M-Sand units and increasing their usage will help reduce gravel exploitation. He also announced plans for recruitment in the Mines Department to strengthen enforcement efforts.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant reiterated the government’s priority to boost legal mining while curbing illegal operations to enhance revenue and create employment.

The meeting included detailed discussions led by Principal Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) T. Ravikant, covering key issues such as mineral potential, enforcement actions, export and storage regulations, and interdepartmental coordination.

Top officials, including Director General of Police U.R. Sahu, Additional Chief Secretaries Aparna Arora (Forest and Environment), Shikhar Aggarwal (Chief Minister’s Office), Anand Kumar (Home), and Praveen Gupta (Public Works), along with district collectors, police superintendents, and other concerned officers, participated in the meeting via video conference.