Drop in COVID-19 cases in Agra

Agra: Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered senior bureaucrats to camp in Agra for COVID-19 containment, the city on Tuesday reported dip in the coronavirus cases, bringing down the tally to 13, a health official said.

District magistrate P.N. Singh said that of the total 765 cases, 336 have recovered and discharged. So far 9,520 samples have been collected, while 404 patients were under treatment. The number of hotspots in Agra stands at 44.

Health authorities said pool sampling was continuing at a faster pace now. Test reports of 15 jail inmates is being awaited after death of one inmate two days ago. The Agra Central jail management is busy upgrading and streamlining medicare and standards of hygiene in the premises.

With initiative for policy planning and execution of a comprehensive strategy transferred to a new power centre comprising six senior bureaucrats dispatched by Adityanath to Agra, the overall situation in the district may now see some improvement and direction, health activists and representatives of dozens of voluntary groups hope Tuesday morning.

The special team has had wide ranging consultations with all stakeholders, the members have begun visiting hot spots in the city to get acquainted with the ground realities.

The state government has directed the local administration to involve private medical practitioners, and acquire private hospitals if there was a need for more beds.

With more people arriving on a daily basis by special trains and gradual opening up of some sectors, the fear of infection rate going up, has alarmed health workers.

The city meanwhile, has seen strict enforcement of the lockdown, almost curfew-like, after the arrival of the special team which is busy plugging all lapses and holes to bring the situation under control within a specific time frame. The team has been sending comprehensive reports to the Chief Minister twice a day.