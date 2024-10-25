Drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in Bengaluru, African national arrested

Bengaluru: With the arrest of an African national, the Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has busted a drug racket.

The police have seized 1.3 kgs of MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said, “The accused is found to be involved in another narcotics case in Mumbai in 2018. On 23rd October, in the New Mico Road, Lakkasandra area, under Adugodi Police Station limits, the special wing attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) received reliable information that a foreign national was engaged in the illegal sale of banned MDMA crystals.”

The suspect was selling MDMA crystals to customers moving on a two-wheeler and collecting money. Based on this information, the CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing registered a case. Officers and personnel immediately rushed to the spot and apprehended the foreign national along with the two-wheeler, he stated.

The authorities have seized 1.3 kgs of banned MDMA crystals, a portable electronic weighing machine, an Android mobile phone, and a two-wheeler. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 1.50 crore, police stated.

On Thursday, the accused was produced before a court which sent him to the judicial custody.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated, Bengaluru city police have adopted zero tolerance policy towards peddling and transportation of drugs. The exercise is being taken in a big way and the CCB police are carrying out operations in various places of the city.