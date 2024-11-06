DSIAM Women’s Panel and KMC Hospital Mangalore Collaborate to Champion Women’s Health and Wellness

Mangalore: The DSIAM Women’s Panel, in partnership with KMC Hospital Mangalore and supported by the Tapasya Foundation and Lions Club Mangalore Nethravathi, successfully organized an awareness session focused on Breast and Cervical Cancer, as well as Mental Health Wellness for Women. The event was held at the DSIAM Hall in Yeyyadi, Mangalore, and aimed to empower women through increased awareness of critical health topics and the encouragement of proactive wellness practices.

Dr. Lynsel, Consultant- OBG, led the session on “Breast and Cervical Cancer & HPV Vaccination Awareness” at KMC Hospital Mangalore. Dr. Lynsel emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention strategies while highlighting the significance of vaccination in combating these diseases. Complementing this presentation, Dr. Poonam Santhosh, Consultant – Psychiatry at KMC Hospital, addressed the topic of “Stress Management & Mental Wellbeing.” She provided participants with essential techniques for managing stress and promoting overall mental wellness.

Attendees were given a unique chance to enhance their knowledge regarding health issues that particularly impact them. Mr. Vishal L Salian, President of DSIAM, remarked, “Health is the foundation of a strong community, and sessions like these emphasize the importance of early detection and mental well-being.”

The informative event also drew the participation of former chairpersons of the DSIAM Women’s Panel, including Mrs. Shyamala Shastri and Mrs. Kusuma Devadiga. Notable figures such as Smt. Sabitha R. Shetty, Founder & Managing Trustee of the Tapasya Foundation and Lions District Coordinator for Childhood Cancer, along with Mrs. Nirmala Pramod, President of Lions Club Mangalore Nethravathi, also graced the occasion with their presence.

This collaborative effort underscores the shared commitment to improving women’s health and wellness in the community, paving the way for a healthier future.



