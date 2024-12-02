Dua Lipa says ‘I had to’ on ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup at concert

Mumbai: Singer, Dua Lipa, who took everyone by surprise by performing on the ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo’ mashup at her Mumbai concert, has finally reacted to it and said that she “had to”.

Dua Lipa commented on a fan’s Instagram reel after performing on the number, an unexpected crossover took the internet by storm.

A reel shared by a social media influencer, featured Dua’s performance from the concert and was captioned as: “SRK aya ya nai (did SRK come or not) (sic).”

Unexpectedly the singer replied: “I Had to, Too much fun!! (sic).”

Dua Lipa surprised the audiences at her Mumbai concert when she pulled off a stunner with a mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ and ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baadshah’.

The mash-up is a viral hit, and was created by DJ Ruchir. Dua Lipa performed MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex as a part of Zomato Feeding India Concert.

A few days ago, Dua spoke about the mash-up of her song ‘Levitating’ with ‘Wo Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai’. She admitted that she also heard the viral track at the time and was “blown away” by it. She called the mashup “amazing”.

On December 1, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Jay took to social media to criticise the singer Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating X Woh Ladki Mashup.’

The singer’s son Jay slammed the mixup for failing to acknowledge his father’s contribution to the classic song. He expressed his disappointment on his Instagram story, highlighting that his father’s name was not acknowledged.

“The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song.”

“Why has it always been about actors in this country? I’m sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK.”

He went on to add that the song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet “wherever you search it.”

“But somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don’t you try and sing for Bollywood.”

In one of the posts, he also mentioned the song is hit and popular because of legends like “Abhijeet and Anu Malik!”