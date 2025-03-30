Dubai: Konkan Yuva’s AGM held; Ashwin Pinto elected as president for 2025-2027

Dubai: Konkan Yuva, a leading youth community organization for the Konkani diaspora in Dubai, successfully hosted its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) and the election of the new executive committee for the 2025-2027 term. The event took place at Winny’s Restaurant Hall in Karama on March 23, 2025, and was attended by distinguished guests, committee members, and representatives from the community.

Founded on February 4, 2005, Konkan Yuva, the youth wing of St Mary’s Konkani Community Dubai, continues to foster a sense of belonging and unity among Konkani youth in the UAE with the motto “home away from home”. The organization, under the guidance of spiritual leaders at St Mary’s Church, Dubai, has been instrumental in organizing numerous spiritual and cultural events that bring the community together.

Mr. Denzil Moras, the President of Konkan Yuva, commenced the meeting by welcoming the distinguished guests, which included Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes (Spiritual Director), Mr. Joseph Mathias (SMMC Coordinator and owner of Merit Freight Forwarding), Mr. James Mendonca (Owner of Reliable Fabricators LLC), and Mr. Godwin (Past President, Konkan Yuva). Mr. Moras delivered an insightful keynote speech, reflecting on the organization’s achievements and outlining the agenda for the meeting.

Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes led the congregation in prayer, invoking divine blessings for the continued success of Konkan Yuva and its future initiatives.

The General Secretary, Ms. Ivy D’Souza, presented a report from the previous AGM and also a comprehensive report highlighting the organization’s activities over the past two years. These included the KY English Choir & Konkani Choir for Youth Mass, Monti Feast Novena Mass, Monti Feast celebrations, volunteerism at church events, participation in the St Mary’s Church Family Fest Stalls, Konkani Retreats for both Youth and Adults, Cemetery Cleaning, Christmas Crib & Greeting Card Competitions, Pilgrimages to Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic House, Blood Donation Drives, Badminton Tournaments, and Khel Mhel (Mega Traditional Sports, Food & Entertainment Event for Families). Konkan Yuva also collaborated with organizations such as YAM and SMMC on various initiatives. The Treasurer, Ms. Sandra D’Souza, then presented a detailed financial report.

A highlight of the AGM was the election of the new executive committee, which was conducted by election coordinators Mr. Viyon, Mr. Vivian, and Mr. Denzil.

The newly elected executive committee for the 2025-2027 term is as follows:

Spiritual Director: Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes

President: Ashwin Pinto

Vice President: Sunny Joyson Fernandes

General Secretary: Sherul Matthew Nazareth

Joint Secretary: Jovita Carol Rebello

Treasurer: Bryan Lobo

Cultural Secretary: Teena Renita D’Souza

Sports Secretary: Prajwal Lopes

Spiritual Secretary: Sushmitha Sequeira

Media and PR Secretary: Gwynfor A. Pereira

Immediate Past President: Denzil Moras

Yam Representative: Viyol Crasto

Yam Representative: Elvita Dsouza



Following the elections, a formal transition ceremony was held, where Mr. Denzil Moras expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support he received during his tenure and extended his best wishes to the new leadership team. He urged the members to extend the same level of support to the incoming executive committee. The outgoing executive committee (2023-2025), including Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes, Denzil Ralph Moras, Ashwin Pinto, Ivy Melisha D’Souza, Bryan Lobo, Ninet Moras, Kevin Sequeira, Viyon Robin Viegas, Prashanth D’Costa, Sandra D’Souza, Sherul Matthew Nazareth, and Jeevan Pereira, was also recognized and felicitated for their contributions in the presence of guests and community members.

Distinguished guests, including Mr. Joseph Mathias, Mr. James Mendonca, and Mr. Godwin addressed the gathering, commending Konkan Yuva’s efforts and its significant impact on the community. Fr. Victor also offered his well-wishes to the newly elected team, acknowledging the dedication of the outgoing committee.

The newly elected President, Mr. Ashwin Pinto, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration for the continued growth of Konkan Yuva. In his address, he stated, “Let’s all work together, and long live Konkan Yuva!”

Mr. Ashwin Pinto, the newly elected President, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and underscored the importance of unity and collaboration for the sustained growth of Konkan Yuva. In his address, he stated, “Let’s all work together, and long live Konkan Yuva!”

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the newly elected General Secretary, Mr. Sherul Matthew Nazareth, who acknowledged the collective efforts of the members and participants in making the AGM a resounding success.

Post AGM, The Oath-Taking Ceremony for the newly elected executive committee was held on March 28, 2025, during the Konkani Mass at St Mary’s Church, Dubai. The oath was administered by Rev. Fr. Victor Fernandes, who congratulated the new committee on behalf of the entire Konkani community and wished them success in their future endeavors.



