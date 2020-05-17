Spread the love



















Dubai Police call for volunteers to join their coronavirus bike patrols

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged people to volunteer in their biker unit initiative to educate others about precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said.

Colonel Mohammad Ahli, deputy director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said the new initiative, will allow volunteers to ride Dubai Police bicycles and spread awareness about the disease.

He said the initiative called ‘Ride with Dubai Bikers Unit’, came under a directive by Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, to encourage people to participate in the voluntary work as part of their social responsibility.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness about precautionary measures which contribute to preventing the spread of coronavirus. It is part of ‘We Are All Responsible’ campaign launched to support the fight against COVID-19,” said Ahli.

Volunteers will patrol the streets in Dubai on bicycles to educate people on the importance of social distancing and distribute protective gear, such as masks, to those who aren’t wearing them in public.

Ahli said that volunteers will be patrolling JBR, Arabian Ranches, City Walk, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Boulevard and Al Khawaneej areas of Dubai.

Captain Khalifa Mohammad, director of Dubai Police voluntary platform, said the participant should be physically fit to ride a bicycle and have a certificate to prove he or she hasn’t been infected by coronavirus.

“There will be a supervisor on the bicycle teams to ensure their safety with protective gears as well as a paramedic. Participants will be provided with police jackets,” said Captain Mohammad.

Dubai residents can apply for the initiative through the Dubai Police website.

