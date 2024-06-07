Dubai Yakshothsava 2024 Preparations in Full Swing – Countdown for grand event of Kannada Mythological Yakshagana ‘Dasharathi Darshana’ begins

Dubai: Dubai Yakshothsava 2024 is all set to take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024. The troupe of Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE, who have recently won the “Yakshadhruva Patla Kala Award 2024,” is gearing up for the grand celebration. Detailed arrangements and preparatory meetings by the working and executive committees have already been concluded.

Yaksha Shri Raksha Honour Award 2024: This year’s “Yaksha Shri Raksha Honour Award” will be conferred upon UAE’s local artist Mr Venkatesh Shastri Puttige, with the presence of Mr Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, a patron of Yakshadhruva Patla foudnation, Mangalore and in the presence of other dignitaries from UAE.

“Dasharathi Darshana” Kannada Mythological Yakshagana Performance: Yakshagana Abhyasa Kendra UAE, featuring a spectrum of talents ranging from children, youth, experienced artists, will present a spectacular performance under the guidance of renowned Bhagwatha Yakshadhruva Sri Patla Satish Shetty also accompanied by the melodious vocals of Ms Bhavyashree Harish Kulkunda, a leading female Bhagavathar, and Mr Krishna Prasad Rao Surathkal. Accompanying them will also be young eminent percussionists such as Mr Mayur Naiga and Mr Savinay Nellithirtha. Additionally, Ms Bhavyashree’s son, Master Agastya Kulkunda, will also be performing with enthusiasm.

Talented artists, skilled and dressed up in vibrant make-up and costume will grace the stage. Supporting backstage will be Gangadhar D. Shettigar Kinnigoli, Nitin Kumpala, and Manoj Shettigar Haleangadi from the Mohini Kala Sampada Kinnigoli, they have already arrived in Dubai and are deeply involved in the preparations. Under the leadership of YAKU Patron Mr Dinesh Shetty Kottinja, along with Yaksha Guru Mr Shekhar D. Shettigar Kinnigoli and Natya Guru Mr Sharath Kudla, all senior and junior artists are fully prepared for a complete powerpacked performance, this is according to a press release by media coordinator Mr Girish Narayan Katipalla.

Event Venue: The event will be held at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai, centrally located near the Karama – Oud Metha Metro Station, with convenient transportation available across Dubai. The auditorium, equipped with 1,500 seats, is a well-equipped venue of its kind. Only a few tickets remain, so those wishing to witness the grandeur of “Dubai Yakshothsava 2024 – Dasharathi Darshana” can contact the following numbers: 0507083537, 0529157825, 0553912535.

Event Schedule:

2:00 PM – Gates Open

2:00 PM – Chowki Pooja

2:15 PM – Pre-Performance Rituals

2:35 PM – Lamp Lighting

2:45 PM – Start of the Main Performance

5:45 PM – Brief Meeting, Award Distribution, Felicitation

6:15 PM – Resumption of the Performance

9:15 PM – Conclusion, Artist Introduction, Annasantharpane.

Grand welcome to all to come and witness this event.