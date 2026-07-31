Early Morning Shootout in Kundapur: Three Special Teams Formed to Hunt for Ivan Murder Accused Derrick

Kundapur: Police have intensified their investigation into the early morning shooting incident outside Holy Rosary Church in Kundapur town and have formed three special teams to trace the accused, who is currently absconding.

The victim has been identified as Ivan Richard Mascarenhas (45), originally from Hebri and presently residing in Barkur. Police said the accused, Derrick Crasta, a resident of Kannadakudru near Hemmady, allegedly shot Ivan dead before fleeing the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ivan and Derrick had ongoing disputes over financial transactions and other issues. Police said Derrick allegedly challenged Ivan over the phone, telling him, “If you have the courage, come alone to Kundapur,” and shared his live location.

Based on the location Derrick shared, Ivan, accompanied by a woman who had reportedly been living with him for the past seven years, travelled to Kundapur in a car. They allegedly parked the vehicle on the road outside Holy Rosary Church and waited for Derrick to arrive.

Police said Derrick arrived at the spot in a Mahindra Thar at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday. After parking his vehicle in front of Ivan’s car, Derrick got out. As Ivan stepped out of his vehicle, Derrick allegedly opened fire, hitting him below the waist.

Ivan sustained severe gunshot injuries to his waist and leg and collapsed on the road. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene due to excessive bleeding.

After the shooting, Derrick allegedly reversed his Thar and fled the scene.

A case has been registered at the Kundapur Police Station, and police have constituted three special teams to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Investigators are probing the case from multiple angles.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that the accused would be traced and arrested at the earliest opportunity.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine whether a financial dispute primarily triggered the murder or if there were other motives behind the killing.