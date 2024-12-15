Ecumenical Christmas Sauhardha 2024 Celebrated in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Ecumenical Christmas Sauhardha program was held at Cascia Church Hall, Morgan’s Gate, Mangalore, on Saturday evening, December 14, 2024. The event was jointly organized by the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights (AKUCHFHUR – Western Zone) and the Mangalore Christian Council.

Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the celebration and delivered an inspiring message of peace and harmony for a wounded world. He commended the performers for their captivating presentation of the Christmas message through dance, songs, and skits.

“Christmas is a time of gifts. God so loved the world that He gave His only Son as a gift to us. We are members of the body of Christ, and He has taught us how to be Divine. When Jesus is in front of us, we don’t need anyone to remind us to be humane. Christmas invites us not only to give gifts but to be a gift to others. Spend your time as a gift to the elderly, the sick, and those in ashrams. A little time spent with such people is the greatest gift. Share joy through your presence, and in doing so, you will find joy,” he said, extending his wishes for a joyful Christmas.

Rt. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, Bishop of the CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese, emphasized the message of harmony inspired by the Christmas season. “May this friendship remain with all people. May we live in harmony with the blessings of Christ and be a blessing to one another as the New Year approaches,” he said.

His Grace Yakub Mar Elias, Bishop of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Brahmavar Diocese, and Most Rev. Dr. Geevarghees Mar Makarios, Bishop of the Syro-Malankara Diocese of Puttur, also spoke on the occasion, sharing their greetings and best wishes for the Christmas celebrations.

The program commenced with a prayer service conducted by Rev. Charles S., Diocesan Vicar of the Believers Eastern Church for the Karnataka and Goa region, who invoked God’s blessings. The celebration was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by the esteemed Bishops and Religious Provincials in attendance.

Among those present were Very Rev. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of the Mangalore Diocese; Sr. Lilly Pereira, Provincial Superior of Bethany; Sr. Leena V.J., Provincial Superior of SRA; Rev. Eric Crasta; numerous priests, pastors, religious sisters, and members of the public.

Children and youth from various churches presented cultural programs, including carols and dances. The highlight was a Bharatanatyam performance by Remona Pereira, a nationally acclaimed dancer and recipient of an award from the Indian Prime Minister. Dinner was served to all attendees, adding to the festive spirit.

The program was organized by Rev. Rupesh Madtha, Rev. Prabhuraj M., Rev. Goldin J. Bangera, and Dr. K.V. Sebastian, along with the members of the Ecumenical Commission of the Mangalore Diocese. The event was compered by Anila D’Sa and Theresa Pereira.



