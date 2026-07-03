ED attack case: Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to order a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during the agency’s search at the rented residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and of his daughter in the state capital city on May 27, observing that the state police investigation was progressing satisfactorily.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar disposed of the Public Interest Litigation after taking note of a detailed status report filed by the state government, which outlined the progress made in the investigation.

The court had, during an earlier hearing, directed the state to place on record the steps taken following the registration of the FIR in connection with the alleged attack.

Complying with the direction, the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, submitted a statement detailing the investigation.

According to the report, a case has been registered at the Museum Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Investigators have collected extensive scientific, forensic, photographic and videographic evidence from the scene, including glass fragments, soil samples, and other material objects.

The police informed the court that 25 accused persons have so far been identified, arrested, and sent to judicial custody, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Medical records relating to both the injured ED officials and the accused have also been collected as part of the probe.

The investigation team has additionally issued notices to several media organisations seeking video footage of the incident.

Statements from 44 witnesses have already been recorded, while efforts are continuing to identify additional suspects using available video evidence.

Rejecting allegations raised in the PIL, the state told the court that there had been no prior intelligence input regarding the incident and, therefore, no intelligence failure.

It maintained that police personnel were deployed immediately after receiving information about the disturbance and that their timely intervention prevented any further escalation.

The state also denied allegations that the investigation was biased, that influential persons were being shielded, or that trade unions had interfered with the probe or digital evidence had been tampered with, describing the claims as unsupported.

Taking note of the progress report, the bench observed that there was no justification for transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation for now.

“Based on the report filed by the state, there is satisfactory progress in the investigation. We do not find any reason to direct an investigation by CBI at this stage,” the court said while disposing of the petition.