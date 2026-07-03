Homebuyers fraud case: CBI files 13th chargesheet against builder company, its directors

New Delhi: In a significant development in its ongoing investigation into large-scale fraud involving homebuyers, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed its 13th chargesheet against Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt. Ltd. and its director in connection with alleged fraudulent activities related to a housing project in Greater Noida.

According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that the accused builder company and its director, as part of a criminal conspiracy, allegedly lured innocent homebuyers and investors through false assurances, misleading representations, and deceptive promises. The agency alleged that the accused dishonestly obtained financial gains while causing wrongful losses to the victims.

The investigation has uncovered substantial evidence against the accused. Based on the findings, the CBI has filed a chargesheet before the competent court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.

The CBI is currently investigating 36 other cases registered on the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country. These cases involve allegations of cheating homebuyers and diversion of funds meant for housing projects.

Earlier, the agency had filed 12 chargesheets against several real estate firms, including M/s Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd., M/s Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd., M/s AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd., M/s CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Sequel Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., M/s Logix City Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Manju J Homes India Ltd., M/s Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., M/s Ninex Developers Ltd., and M/s Decent Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., along with their Directors. Charges have also been filed against officials of certain banks and financial institutions in connection with these cases.

The CBI reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption, and public fraud, particularly those affecting the interests of common citizens and homebuyers.

Earlier in the day, the agency also arrested three accused and conducted searches at seven locations across Odisha and Rajasthan in connection with a Rs 2.07-crore “digital arrest” scam. In that case, a retired public servant was allegedly coerced into transferring money after being threatened with fabricated legal action, the CBI said.