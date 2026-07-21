ED raids eight B’luru locations in ISIS recruitment-linked money laundering probe

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations across Bengaluru in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged recruitment and funding of individuals to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror outfit in Syria.

The probe is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under provisions related to unlawful activities and terrorism.

According to the ED, preliminary findings indicate that funds routed through the Iqra Welfare Trust and GFM Trust were allegedly used to finance and facilitate the recruitment of vulnerable individuals into ISIS.

Officials said the searches were carried out as part of an ongoing effort to trace the flow of funds, identify those involved in the alleged network, and gather evidence relating to the financing of terror activities.

The central agency is examining financial transactions and other materials seized during the raids to determine the extent of the alleged money laundering operation and its links to ISIS recruitment activities.

It can be noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five persons allegedly linked to the banned terrorist organisation ISIS, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Al-Dawlah al-Islamiyah fi al-Iraq wa al-Sham (Daesh) for conspiring to radicalise and recruit Muslim youth in Bengaluru.

According to the chargesheet, the accused used the ‘Iqra Camp’ and ‘Quran Circle’ programmes to identify and influence recruits, raise funds, and facilitate their illegal travel to Syria via Turkiye to join ISIS.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also alleged that the group exploited anti-CAA/NRC sentiments to spread ISIS ideology through secure social media platforms. The group further facilitated the illegal travel of recruits to Syria via Turkiye to join ISIS and fight against the government of Syria.

The group was also conspiring and acting to incite Muslims against non-Muslims in India and to spread ISIS ideology through secure social media platforms. More information is awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

The official statement is awaited in this regard.



