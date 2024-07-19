ED raids offices of SP Singla Group of Companies in three states

Patna: Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the offices and residences of SP Singla Group of Companies in Patna, Delhi and Panchkula (Haryana) on Friday.

The ED officials reached the SP Singla Group of Companies office in Patna’s upscale Boring Road area in the morning. This action followed previous raids on the premises of Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former MLA Gulab Yadav, where the ED seized valuable items and documents worth crores of rupees.

Sources said that top officials of SP Singla Group of Companies have close links with Sanjeev Hans, which likely prompted this recent raid.

During the raid on the premises of Sanjeev Hans, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly found documents establishing his links with the SP Singla Group of Companies.

Sources revealed that while Sanjeev Hans was the Managing Director of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL), he allegedly awarded multiple bridge project tenders to the SP Singla Group. In return, the company reportedly provided financial benefits to Sanjeev Hans, and the ED officials have found evidence of these financial transactions.

Sources said that during the raid at Sanjeev Hans’ residence, the ED officials seized a diary containing the names of several senior officials and journalists from the print and electronic media of Patna.

These individuals are now under the ED’s radar, and they might be served notices for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, ED teams conducted raids on Sanjeev Hans and Gulab Yadav’s properties in Jhanjharpur, Patna in Bihar and Maharashtra’s Pune.