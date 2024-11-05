Edu Gaspar resigns as Arsenal Sporting Director

London: Edu Gaspar has resigned from his capacity as Arsenal’s Sporting Director. An ‘Invincible’ in his playing days at the North London club, the Brazilian is rumoured to be joining Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ footballing empire,

“This was an incredibly hard decision to make. Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history. It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me.

“ I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend. Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best,” said Edu to Arsenal’s media team.

The 46-year old joined the club in 2019 in the capacity of Technical Director and a promotion in 2022 saw him become Arsenal’s first ever Sporting Director. Alongside Mikel Arteta, Edu played a key part in redeveloping the Gunners and making them one of the best teams in English football.

“Edu Gaspar has today resigned from his position as our Sporting Director. Edu, our former player and Invincible, re-joined us in the role of Technical Director in July 2019. He progressed through the club and was promoted to Sporting Director in November 2022, where he oversaw men’s, women’s and academy football. We thank Edu for the part he has played in our renewed football strategy and driving the club forward with the values of Arsenal in his heart,” read the statement by Arsenal.

One of his biggest contributions was the cutting down over excessive wages of veterans in the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubamayeng and Mesut Ozil. He played key roles in the signing of current club captain Martin Odegaard and the side’s record signing Declan Rice. At his departure, Arsenal has one of the youngest cores in the league and have extended the contracts of Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

“We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward. Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone. Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition,” added Co-Chairman Josh Kroenke.