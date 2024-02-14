Education Dept Should Investigate Facts of Private School Issue: Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: “The Education Department should thoroughly investigate the private School issue relating to a teacher who allegedly made derogatory remarks against Ram and Hinduism during the Moral studies hour”, said former Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president B Ramanath Rai during his visit to the school on February 13.

After visiting the school and meeting the administration, speaking to the reporters, Rai said, “The veracity of the incident needs to be investigated. An unnecessary atmosphere has been created that is dangerous for communal harmony in the district. While social harmony should be maintained, the truth should come out”.

Rai further said, “There should be an investigation into all the aspects of what the students have said about the incident. Political leaders should not utilize the students for their political gain. Action should be taken against those who indulge in creating communal unrest in the district. Mangaluru is a communally sensitive area, and creating such problems in educational institutions will hurt children’s minds. It is the responsibility of the education department to investigate the incident and find out the truth.

I urge the government to form a fact-finding committee to investigate this issue. There is a rumour that the teacher spoke against Ram and Hinduism during the moral science period. But there is no proper evidence about it. The committee should look into the misuse of students by political leaders who insisted they shout slogans “Jai Sri Ram” in front of the school”.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake also said that a thorough investigation should be done in this regard as soon as possible.

Former Mangaluru City South MLA J R Lobo and several Congress leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson U T Farzana and others were present.