Educational Workshop Empowers Home Science Lecturers in Mluru held at SAPUC

Educational Workshop Empowers Home Science Lecturers in Mangaluru held at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: A one-day educational workshop, a collaborative effort between the Dakshina Kannada Home Science Lecturers Association and St. Aloysius Pre – University College, unfolded at the Alangana Hall of SAPUC

The event was orchestrated under the guidance of C.D Jayanna, the Deputy Director of Pre – University College Education Department, Dakshina Kannada District, who graced the inaugural ceremony. Mr C.D.Jayanna, emphasized the pivotal role education plays in resolving challenges. Highlighting the significance of training in elevating educational standards, he noted the vital impact of both curricular and extracurricular activities in shaping a student’s life.

Jayananda Suvarna, President of the Dakshina Kannada District Principals’ Association, was the chief guest. He advocated the need for a holistic view of learning as an ongoing and inclusive process. He stressed the importance of embracing diverse knowledge to enrich our understanding. Dr Adarsh Gowda, HOD, Department of Food Science, Department of Food Processing & Engineering, St Aloysius College Autonomous delivered the keynote address. The workshop, a first-of-its-kind initiative, served as a platform for home science lecturers to exchange knowledge, discuss innovative pedagogical methods, and explore strategies to enhance the educational landscape. The collaborative efforts of the various educational bodies provided a collective commitment towards advancing the standards of Home Science education in the region.

Dr. Pradeep M, Dean of Commerce and Arts of St Aloysius Pre – University College, was also present on the occasion. Ms Shirley D’Souza, Lecturer, Home Science, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, setting an inclusive tone for the event. Ms. Mary Prescilla concluded the proceedings with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors

The event encapsulated a spirit of collaboration and a shared dedication to enriching the educational experience for lecturers, ultimately benefiting the students under their tutelage.