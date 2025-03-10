Eight killed in truck-SUV collision in MP’s Sidhi, CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Bhopal: At least eight people were killed and 13 others severely injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the early hours on Monday under the City Kotwali area of Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

The injured persons were immediately taken to hospital, of them nine are reportedly critical. Most of them were referred to Rewa for further treatment. A goat also died in the incident.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed profound grief on the mely death of the eight passengers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

On his X handle, the Chief Minister said, “Very sad news has been received about the untimely and tragic death of eight passengers in a horrific road accident near Upni village in Sidhi district late at night in a horrific collision between a passenger vehicle going to visit Maihar Mata and a truck. My deep condolences are with all the bereaved families.”

Late at night, senior officials of the district and police administration reached the spot and made arrangements for the treatment of the injured with the help of local citizens, and the seriously injured passengers have been referred to Rewa, the chief minister further wrote.

“Instructions have been given to approve an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s special fund to next of the kin of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs 50-50 thousand to the minor injuries,” he wrote on X.

According to the police, the incident unfolded around 2.30 a.m. near the Opni Petrol Pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road.

The deceased, identified as residents of the Sahu family from Deori and Pandaria Bahri village, include five women and three men.

The SUV was carrying 21 passengers who were on their way from Matihani for a Mundan Sanskar (tonsuring the head of a baby) ceremony. The injured were first transported to the nearest hospital, but due to the severity of their conditions, they were subsequently referred to Rewa Medical College.

The authorities have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examinations. Local administration has launched a thorough investigation into the incident, considering the gravity of the situation.

Preliminary findings suggest that high speed and negligence may have contributed to the accident.