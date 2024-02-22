Eight-year-old girl gang-raped in UP, mother arrested



Lucknow: The Lucknow police have arrested the mother of an eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by a cleric and his brother in the Malihabad area, on the outskirts of Lucknow.

The police spokesman said that the victim’s mother was in a relationship with the accused and was aware of the crime committed against her daughter.

The cleric, Abedin, has already been arrested while his brother is absconding.

The victim’s father has lodged a complaint at the Malihabad police station, alleging that his daughter was gang-raped by two men who teach in a madrasa.

The accused individuals have been identified as Mohammed Abedin and his brother, Mohammad Arshad.

The police registered an First Information Report (FIR) under section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Abedin and the victim’s mother have been arrested under section 34 (common intention) of the IPC, while Arshad is currently on the run.

The victim’s father, who works in a Gulf country and has been away for eight months, learned about the incident upon his return and immediately approached the police.