Eight-Year-Old Mangaluru Girl Launches Debut Book at Infant Jesus Shrine

A young author’s love for reading blossoms into a published collection of stories and poems

Mangaluru: In a remarkable celebration of young literary talent, eight-year-old Scarlett Rodrigues launched her debut book, The Wonderful World of Scarlett, at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, on Thursday, July 16, coinciding with the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

At an age when many children spend their holidays watching television or scrolling through mobile phones, Scarlett has distinguished herself by writing and publishing a collection of original stories and poems, earning admiration from educators, parents, and the faithful gathered for the occasion.

A student of St. Theresa’s School in Mangaluru, Scarlett has completed Class II and is now in Class III. She is the daughter of Shreesha and Noel Rodrigues of Kulshekar.

Scarlett’s love for books began when she was just one year old, when her mother nurtured her imagination by reading stories aloud to her every day. An enthusiastic reader, Scarlett has immersed herself in the works of renowned children’s authors, including Roald Dahl, Dr. Seuss, Eric Litwin, and Julia Donaldson. She has also memorised poems by William Wordsworth and Edward Lear. Her passion for reading contributed to her success in the Spell Bee examination and inspired her to begin writing her own stories and poems.

The book was developed with encouragement from Excel – Institute of Excellence, where her creative abilities were nurtured and refined.

Releasing the book, Rev. Fr. Stifan Perera, OCD, Director of the Infant Jesus Shrine, praised Scarlett’s achievement as a shining example for today’s children.

“Many children spend their holidays in front of television screens or endlessly scrolling through their mobile phones. Scarlett has chosen a different path. She has used her holidays to read, imagine, and write creatively. Her achievement is an inspiration to children and a reminder to parents that a love for reading can shape young minds and unlock extraordinary talents,” he said.

Fr. Perera also emphasised the indispensable role parents play in cultivating creativity by encouraging children to develop a love for reading from an early age.

The book release gained added significance as it took place during the Shrine’s Mount Carmel celebrations under the theme, “Our Lady of Mount Carmel: A Mother for the Digital Generation.” Scarlett’s journey from an avid reader to a published author reflected the very message of the celebration—encouraging children to use technology wisely while nurturing imagination, creativity, and a lifelong love for learning.

Among those present were Rev. Fr. Jocy Siddakatte, OCD, Editor of Naman Ballok Jesu; Mrs. Shreesha Rodrigues, Scarlett’s mother; and members of the Shrine community, who applauded the young author’s remarkable achievement.