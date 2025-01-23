Election Commission Recognizes DC Dr Kumar as Best Election Officer for 2024-25

Mandya: The Election Commission has announced that Dr Kumar, the District Commissioner of Mandya, has been awarded the title of Best District Election Officer for 2024-25. This accolade is in recognition of his exceptional leadership during the Lok Sabha elections and the electoral processes conducted in the district, including the revision of the electoral roll.

The award is particularly noteworthy as it reflects the diligent efforts and effective management exhibited by the district’s election officials throughout the election year. The recognition places Mandya at the forefront of exemplary electoral practices in the state.

The award ceremony is set to take place on January 25th in Bengaluru during the state-level Voter Day celebrations, as announced by the Chief Election Commissioner of the State Election Commission.