Election Commission warns Akali Dal, AAP over model code violations



Chandigarh: The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab has issued warnings to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha elections, a statement said on Thursday.

The SAD had used the phrase “Delhi ke Dalal” in a video against AAP’s state convener and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidates, which is in violation of the guidelines of the model code.

The party later deleted the video.

Furthermore, using children in an election rally of SAD President Sukhbir Badal has been deemed to be a violation of the model code, the Chief Electoral Officer said in a statement.

The District Election Officer of Ludhiana also submitted a report that children were used during an election campaign.

There are clear guidelines from the Election Commission that children should not be used in election rallies and campaigns.

The Akali Dal has been warned for violating the directions and directed it not to repeat such mistakes in the future and strictly follow the guidelines of the model code.

Likewise, the AAP has been refrained from uploading posts or videos like “Unsacred Games of Punjab”.

Also, the casteist remarks used by Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for his political opponents have also been considered a violation of the model code. The District Election Officer of Tarn Taran also submitted a report that the use of casteist remarks was in violation of the Election Commission instructions.

Punjab will go to the polls for all 13 parliamentary seats on June 1.