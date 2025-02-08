Election results: Leaders of all parties exude confidence as counting underway in Delhi

New Delhi: As counting began for the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections with the BJP showing an early lead, political leaders across all parties are exuding confidence about their prospects. Candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress have expressed optimism, emphasising their work and public support.

The BJP’s Parvesh Verma, contesting from the New Delhi constituency, believes the overwhelming backing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will reflect in the results. “Today is very important. We are seeing continuous support throughout the day. Under our Prime Minister, Modi’s work will continue with full public support,” he said.

Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, Abhishek Dutt, highlighted his grassroots efforts and direct engagement with voters.

“The people of Kasturba Nagar want Abhishek to serve them. We have worked tirelessly at the ground level, helped many, and introduced schemes that are benefiting people. This election is about trust in our work,” he stated.

From Krishna Nagar, BJP’s Anil Goyal expressed confidence in a landslide victory, citing the Modi government’s influence and anti-incumbency against AAP.

“I have full faith in the public, and they believe in Modi ji’s guarantee. The people have rejected the Kejriwal government’s corruption and lies. We will win with a thumping majority,” he declared.

BJP’s Greater Kailash candidate, Shikha Rai, was equally optimistic. “I will first pray for our hard work to be successful, but I know we are winning by a large margin. The public has given us immense love and support. They personally encouraged us and assured us that this time they will bring the BJP government,” she said.

In Malviya Nagar, BJP’s Satish Upadhyay predicted a political shift in Delhi. “The BJP’s lotus will bloom. For the past 20 years, Delhi has been left behind, and in the last 10 years, it has suffered. There will be a change, and Delhi’s glory will return. The Prime Minister’s vision will be realised with a ‘double-engine’ government,” he asserted.

AAP’s Somnath Bharti, also contesting from Malviya Nagar, remained confident that his party’s work over the years would be rewarded. “The result will reflect our dedication. We have worked for 11 years considering people as God, and that will be evident in the outcome,” he remarked.

The election results, set to be declared on Saturday, will determine whether Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP retains its stronghold for a fourth consecutive term or if the BJP stages a comeback after nearly three decades.

Exit polls have largely given the BJP an edge, predicting a win in 45 to 55 seats, while AAP is expected to face major losses. Congress, after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections, is projected to win just one.

With high stakes for all parties, the final results will soon reveal Delhi’s political future.