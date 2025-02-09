Employability of India’s graduates has shot up to 54.8 pc from 33.9 pc in last 10 years: Mandaviya

Gandhinagar: The employability of India’s graduates has shot up from 33.95 per cent in 2013 to 54.81 per cent in 2024 driven by various skill-building initiatives launched by the government, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

Speaking at the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Youth Summit here, Mandaviya showcased India’s commitment to youth empowerment, citing initiatives like the Skill India Mission, the National Education Policy 2020, and the PM Internship Scheme, which have trained over 15 million youth in fields like AI, robotics, and digital technologies.

India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are members of the BIMSTEC organisation. The summit aims to promote collaboration, exchange of experiences, and accelerate youth-led development, which is a step towards empowering the youth across the region.

The minister also underscored India’s thriving startup ecosystem, which is now the third-largest in the world, with over 157,000 startups, nearly half of which are women-led. He proposed that BIMSTEC nations should collaborate to build an integrated regional startup network to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.

He highlighted the immense potential of the region’s youth, who make up more than 60 per cent of BIMSTEC’s 1.8 billion population, stressing the need for skill development and opportunities in a fast-evolving global landscape.

Mandaviya announced India’s proposal for BIMSTEC to serve as a “Youth Bridge,” a multi-sectoral initiative to empower young leaders through knowledge-sharing, leadership programmes, and regional networking opportunities. This initiative aims to create a transformative platform that integrates entrepreneurship, sports, academia, and technology.

The Union minister emphasised the pivotal role of young leaders in shaping a resilient, prosperous, and interconnected BIMSTEC community.

The summit also featured a panel discussion on “Celebrating Diversity across BIMSTEC Countries,” which delved into the importance of cultural inclusivity, mutual cooperation, and shared heritage in strengthening regional ties. Following this, a session on ‘Digital Infrastructure for Inclusive Economic Growth and Sustainability’ was held.