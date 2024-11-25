Empowering Health, Empowering Pharmacy: Celebrating 63rd National Pharmacy Week at Yenepoya Pharmacy College!

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Pharmacy College and Research Centre, a constituent of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), marked the inauguration of the 63rd National Pharmacy Week today, under the theme “Think Health, Think Pharmacy.” The event, conducted from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, served as a poignant reminder of the indispensable role that pharmacists play in fostering health and wellness in society.

The program commenced with an Opening Session led by Mrs. Tahreen Taj, who successfully established a welcoming ambiance for all attendees. A soulful Invocation by Faris Mohammed, a 3rd Semester B.Pharm student, added a spiritually enriching dimension to the proceedings.

Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed, Principal of Yenepoya Pharmacy College, delivered the Welcome Address, wherein he elaborated on the significance of National Pharmacy Week and its alignment with this year’s theme. He emphasized the vital contributions of pharmacists in promoting a healthier society and highlighted the importance of community engagement.

A key highlight of the event was the address by Chief Guest Dr. R. Narayana Charyulu, Principal of NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NGSMIPS), NITTE (Deemed to be University). In appreciation of his presence and commitment to environmental initiatives, Dr. Charyulu was presented with a sapling by Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed and Dr. Rokeya Sultana, Vice Principal, symbolizing the institution’s dedication to sustainability.

During his speech, Dr. Charyulu illuminated the expanding responsibilities of pharmacists within the healthcare sector, urging students to embrace a patient-centered approach characterized by dedication and enthusiasm.

The gathering also featured a Guest Talk by Dr. Bhagya B. Sharma on the topic “Eco-friendly and Sustainable Environment.” Dr. Sharma underscored the critical necessity for sustainable practices both in everyday life and within the healthcare framework, motivating attendees to be proactive in nurturing a greener and more sustainable future.

In a concerted effort to advance sustainability, Mrs. Prajitha Biju led an Oath-Taking Ceremony aimed at instituting a ban on single-use plastics across the campus. Faculty and students alike pledged their commitment to eliminating single-use plastics, reflecting their shared responsibility toward environmental conservation. Following this initiative, reusable ceramic mugs were distributed to all faculty members and postgraduate students to promote sustainable alternatives.

The event culminated with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mrs. Haleema Shahin D H, who expressed sincere gratitude to all dignitaries, guests, and participants for their invaluable contributions that culminated in the event’s success.

National Pharmacy Week at Yenepoya Pharmacy College serves as an essential platform to honor the achievements of pharmacists while simultaneously educating the public regarding their crucial role in healthcare. The series of events scheduled throughout the week aims to inspire students to approach the pharmacy profession with dedication, with a strong focus on health, environmental sustainability, and patient care.