Empowering Lives: FMMC Hosts Insightful Workshop on Work-Life Balance

Mangaluru: In a stellar initiative by the Women Empowerment Cell of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), an impactful workshop on “Work-Life Balance” was conducted for the faculty of FMCI, embracing both men and women. Held at the Decennial Memorial Hall from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, the event was a highlight of the International Women’s Day celebration.

A Dynamic Session Led by Dr. Sunita Patil

Renowned academic and expert, Dr. Sunita Y. Patil, graced the occasion as the chief guest and resource person for the day. Her interactive session delved into practical strategies for achieving a harmonious work-life balance, encompassing effective time management, stress reduction techniques, and resilience-building practices. The workshop empowered participants with insights on crafting sustainable and fulfilling routines that seamlessly blend professional and personal commitments.

Esteemed Patrons and Organizing Team

The workshop was supported by distinguished patrons whose leadership and commitment to faculty well-being continue to inspire initiatives that foster professional and personal development at FMCI.

· Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI

· Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH

· Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC

· Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC

The meticulous organization of the workshop was steered by Dr. Nisha J Marla, Chairperson of the Women Empowerment Cell and Professor, Department of Pathology, alongside her dedicated team members: Dr. Shailaja Katti, Dr. Sudhir Prabhu, Dr. Reshma C Kini, Dr. Tanush Shetty, Dr. Dane Chandy, Dr. Madhurima Nayak, and Ms. Preetha D’Souza.

A Grand Inauguration and Engaging Proceedings

The event commenced with an invocation, followed by Dr. Nisha J Marla escorting the dignitaries to the dais and delivering a warm welcome address. The esteemed chief guest, Dr. Sunita Patil, was introduced by Dr. Hilda D’Souza, former chairperson of the Women Empowerment Cell and Principal FMCOAHS.

A symbolic lamp-lighting ceremony marked the formal inauguration of the workshop, where the first registered male and female participants—Dr. Sueallen from Pathology and Dr. Shivashankara from Biochemistry—joined the dignitaries in illuminating the event.

Dr. Sunita Patil’s insightful address captivated the audience, shedding light on practical approaches to work-life harmony, fostering mental well-being, and boosting professional efficiency. The event was further enriched by the presidential address delivered by Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes.

Gratitude and Closing Remarks

The session concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Madhurima A Nayak, Assistant Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, and a key member of the Women Empowerment Cell. With an enthusiastic turnout and engaging discourse, the workshop stood as a testament to FMCI’s commitment to holistic faculty development and gender inclusivity in professional growth.

The event was seamlessly hosted by Dr. Tanush Shetty, Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, ensuring an engaging and well-structured program. The FMCI community looks forward to more such enriching initiatives that empower and inspire professionals to lead a balanced and fulfilling life.



